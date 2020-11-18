Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Golden Entertainment worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

GDEN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.62.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

