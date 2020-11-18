Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BEPC opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $78.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

