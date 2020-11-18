Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,205,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $8,996,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $9,265,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $2,607,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,729 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.