Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

