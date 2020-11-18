Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

