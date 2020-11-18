Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,783,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

HBI opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

