Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,576,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,956 shares of company stock worth $13,181,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.05. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

