Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 706.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark upped their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

