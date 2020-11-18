Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,862 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,119,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after buying an additional 733,459 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,981,000 after buying an additional 732,664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,453,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,810,000 after buying an additional 648,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,755,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 909,028 shares of company stock worth $61,049,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

