Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Stamps.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stamps.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Stamps.com by 34.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $570,750.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.11, for a total value of $333,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,982 shares of company stock worth $50,838,798. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.