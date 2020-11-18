Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.76% of Bel Fuse worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.