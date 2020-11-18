Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 75,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,109 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

