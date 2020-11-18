Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.54% of Apex Technology Acquisition worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,294 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 195,943 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 270,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APXT opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Apex Technology Acquisition Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

