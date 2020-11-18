Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of APO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

