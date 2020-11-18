Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 210.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,498.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 202,241 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 819.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 185,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $17,649,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

