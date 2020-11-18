Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 146.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in NewMarket by 151.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NEU opened at $373.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.62 and a 200-day moving average of $386.77. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $503.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

