Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.15% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $36,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $87,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,104 shares of company stock worth $117,344 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODC opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

