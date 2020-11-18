Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.