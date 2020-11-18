Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QIAGEN by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,607,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in QIAGEN by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

