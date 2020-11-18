Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.56.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $401.63 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 514.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

