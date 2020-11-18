Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.30% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 44,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 351,827 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 394,011 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $733.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709,906.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

