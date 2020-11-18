Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

GNTX stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

