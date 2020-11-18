Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloudflare by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cloudflare by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 438,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $17,544,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 439,300 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $17,576,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,589,592 shares of company stock worth $68,214,934 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.12 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $71.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.