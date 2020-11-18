Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of Anterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $7,729,000. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its position in shares of Anterix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Anterix by 22.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 916.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth about $2,474,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $143,033.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,646.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $140,811.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 332,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,890.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,144. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATEX stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

