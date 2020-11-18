Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Vector Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,042,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,070,000.

OTCMKTS:VACQU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

