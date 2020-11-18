Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.00% of New Providence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 866,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NPA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

About New Providence Acquisition

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

