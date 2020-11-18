Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eHealth by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 270,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,382,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

