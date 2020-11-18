Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

TSM opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.