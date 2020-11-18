Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after buying an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

DLR stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

