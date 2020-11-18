Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Aaron’s worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Aaron’s stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

