Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 864,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of -816.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.