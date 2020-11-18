Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,064,887 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 29.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209,913 shares of company stock worth $26,557,287 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

