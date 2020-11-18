Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

