Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 342,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after buying an additional 424,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,873,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 240,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 314,153 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

