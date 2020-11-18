Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Surmodics worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 542.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 88,486 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $566,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Surmodics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRDX opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

