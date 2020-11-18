Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

