Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LZB opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

