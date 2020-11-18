Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.20% of Albany International worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Albany International stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

