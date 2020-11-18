Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,650 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NYSE AB opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

