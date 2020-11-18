Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

