Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 88,000 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Personalis worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSNL. BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $882,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,880 shares of company stock worth $14,602,913. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSNL stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

