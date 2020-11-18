Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $203,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

