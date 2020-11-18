Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,124.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,160.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,150.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

