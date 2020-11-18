Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, 140166 downgraded International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

IGT stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.97. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

