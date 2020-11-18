Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 856,286 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

