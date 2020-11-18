Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 107,583 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

