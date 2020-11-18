Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 57,612 National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of National General at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National General by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 150,141 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National General by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National General by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National General by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of National General stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. National General Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

