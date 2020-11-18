Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys Shares of 14,782 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $142.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

