Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,147,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Coupa Software stock opened at $302.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,915.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,955 shares of company stock worth $35,149,258. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

