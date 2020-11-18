Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.35% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,298,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.